Laredo Police Department issues 1,500 citations during ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Memorial Day Click it or Ticket Campaign concluded with over 1,500 citations issued by Laredo Police Department officers.

The campaigns are chosen around popular driving times during the year, and this one timed for the beginning of summer, showed Laredo officers pretty busy for the two-week period that the campaign ran.

Some tickets served as strong reminders -- especially when it comes to our little ones.

“We understand that kids do not like to be in the backseat. They’re fussy, they don’t like to be tied down to a child safety seat but they don’t know any better. Forty-six citations for children who were not in safety seats or seatbealts. Those are 46 opportunities for a child to die in an accident,” Inv. Joe Baeza told us.

State law requires children younger than eight years of age must be in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they’re taller than 4′ 9″.

