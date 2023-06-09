UISD Board issues no-confidence vote against Ricardo Rodriguez

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District’s Board of Trustees came back with a no-confidence vote in regards to embattled member Ricardo Rodriguez.

It was part of a special called meeting to decide Rodriguez’s fate after administrators were visited by federal investigators as part of a court-authorized operation into a contract awarded to his company Disinfect Promaster.

The board has stated that they are unable to remove him from his position legally.

So instead, they opted to give this vote of no confidence and limit his access to district facilities after a closed session.

This comes after Rodriguez announced his retirement from the Webb County Sheriff’s Office after decades of service.

