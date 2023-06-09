Volunteers help clean up El Cenizo parks and riverbanks

EL CENIZO, TX (KGNS) - The citizens and employees of El Cenizo are doubling down on their efforts to keep the community clean.

This comes after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality gave the city a warning about illegal dumping.

Volunteers in El Cenizo are calling the situation an unnecessary mess after trash was left behind at almost all of the city’s green spaces.

Recently, many people got together to pick up trash around their parks and riverbanks.

The problem was so bad, that a state agency had to get involved.

From old tires to tree branches and tons of debris, City of El Cenizo volunteers worked hand in hand to clean up the mess.

According to the Mayor of El Cenizo, Carina Hernandez, roughly 200 tires were picked up.

While most of the trash has been cleared, Mayor Hernandez said that there’s still much work that needs to be done but, in the meantime, she said citizens in El Cenizo can throw away their branches in the coming days.

“We will have branch pickup implemented that we did not have before,” said Hernandez. “We pick up regular trash four days a week, but we are going to start offering next week the branch pickup service, it’s completely free and we are going to pick up branches, bags of leaves, bags of grass to kind of alleviate this from the issue that the people will come and dump their stuff here.”

Aside from the illegal dumping, El Cenizo is also experiencing other issues such as animal control and reckless driving.

Mayor Hernandez said the city will work to remedy these issues.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.