Zapata High School Student graduates with 15 years of perfect attendance

ZAPATA, TX (KGNS) - A dedicated student from Zapata High School recently achieved an incredible milestone as she graduated with an exceptional track record of 15 years of perfect attendance.

Alesha Lynette Winkler said it all began when a pastor inspired her as a child with a promise that perfect attendance would lead to the chance of winning a car.

This motivated young Alesha to attend school without fail, day after day, year after year.

Even if she got sick sometimes, Alesha never gave up on her goal.

She gives a heartfelt thank you to her mother for constantly encouraging her to prioritize her education.

She also has a message for her fellow peers.

“It is hard to come to school every single day and I know you get unmotivated,” said Winkler. “It’s hard to get up in the mornings sometimes, but I hope I can help students also be motivated to come to school. You do get good offers in the end. Schools will recognize this. I say just suck it up, go to school. Attendance does matter. You don’t want to miss out on your classes. Keep studying. Stay in school.”

While she didn’t win a car, Zapata High School did present Alesha with a commemorative plaque and a MacBook Pro for her outstanding achievement.

She is now headed to TAMIU where she will study psychology and work toward becoming a child psychologist.

