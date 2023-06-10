Homeruns guide Tecos to victory

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Things looked bleak for the Tecolotes in the final game of their series against Monclova Thursday night.

The Tecos would be down late even with a Franklin Barreto home run, the second from him in as many nights as the newest member of the team is making his mark already.

The border team would get one back in the top of the eighth but still trail by one, that is until Danry Vasquez stepped to the plate and belted a two oh fastball over the wall in left center with a man on base to give the Tecos the lead.

Newly named all-star Geoff Broussard worked a perfect eighth for the hold and then Ian Krol came on in the ninth striking out all three batters he faced to secure the four to three win.

That victory salvaged the final game of their three-game series with the Acereros and now it’s on to another monster series with three in Monterrey starting up this evening.

