Hachar-Reuthinger road project public hearing notice

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A roadway project that has been in talks for years is finally going to the public for input.

On Thursday, June 15th, The Texas Department of Transportation, the City of Laredo and Webb County will host a public meeting for the Hachar-Reuthinger road project.

It’s a project that has been in the works for more than 5 years and is meant to alleviate commercial traffic in the Mines Rd. area.

The project would create a brand new roadway that would connect Mines Rd. or FM1472 to IH-35.

TxDOT is currently in the environmental assessment phase and needs the public’s input on the project.

They are encouraging those interested in the topic to attend their meeting Thursday night between 5 and 7 p.m. at the Barbara Fasken Recreation Center.

If you can’t make it in-person TxDOT is also hosting the meeting virtually all you have to do is go to their website and search the keyword “Hachar Road Public Hearing.”

