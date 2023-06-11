Laredo Police investigating accident at flea market

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an apparent accident at a Laredo flea market in central Laredo.

The incident happened a little after noon at the market located at the 2400 block of Guadalupe.

A witness told a KGNS crew member that a driver of a pick up truck was backing up and struck an elderly resident.

No word on the woman’s condition at the moment or if anyone will face charges.

Laredo Police are assessing the situation and have closed off the scene to go over the incident.

The pick-up truck believed to be involved in the incident was seen getting towed by a tow truck.

