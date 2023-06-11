Spurs League coming to the Boys and Girls Club of Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For the first time ever, the Boys and Girls Club of Laredo will partner with the San Antonio Spurs for a Spurs Youth Basketball League in the coming weeks.

The six week-long season will begin June 20th, and will be played at all three Boys and Girls club locations which include the Benavides Club at 5001 Moctezuma Street, The Northwest Club at 4500 Santa Maria Avenue and the Lamer Bruni Vergara Club at 3900 Los Presidentes Drive.

Boys and girls teams from kindergarten through 5th grade can participate.

All registered players will receive a Spurs Youth Basketball League jersey, and all coaches will get training by the Spurs League through the Positive Coaching Alliance.

A $200 team registration fee can be found at the link.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.