A Very Hot Humid 7 Day Period

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Very hot air extends from Honduras and Guatemala north through the desert of central Mexico. and has arrived aloft, above a humid gulf airmass over Texas. This is producing a very hot, humid combination, the hottest period that we have had since last summer. The gulf air may allow for low clouds during the mornings, and very high afternoon temperatures with high humidity.

