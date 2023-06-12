Convicted felon, gang member caught at the border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man with an extensive criminal history is caught trying to sneak into the country.

It happened this past Thursday, when border patrol agents were advised by the Department of Defense of a group of undocumented immigrants trying to cross through the Rio Grande. They found seven people when they arrived. One of them was 41-year-old Jacinto Vasquez-Flores.

A background check showed he had been convicted of assault and deported several times. He was also found to be a member of the Los Pasias gang.

He will stay in custody for his illegal re-entry charge.

