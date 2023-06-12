Shop Local
Elderly woman in serious condition following accident at Laredo flea market

By Ariel Gomez
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Sunday morning shopping spree turned tragic after an elderly woman found herself dragged underneath a truck at a local flea market.

Elvira Castro, 78, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver stayed at the scene cooperating with investigators and later provided LPD with a voluntary blood sample.

Reports indicate that the driver, Alicia Garcia, 54, was backing up into a parking spot when she didn’t see the victim until it was too late.

“The truck struck her and ran her over. People tried to wave at her, were yelling at her to stop. I think someone told her to move and she moved and that’s where she, I guess, caused more damage to the victim,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “She was stuck for quite a long time underneath the vehicle. Luckily there was a tow truck that was there nearby and actually came immediately, hooked up the pickup truck, and lifted the truck off the victim.”

Police say that the victim is still fighting for her life.

Law enforcement cite the case as an ongoing investigation.

