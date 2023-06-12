Four Laredo men plead guilty to distributing drugs and laundering money

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Four Laredoans enter a guilty plea for their roles in distributing cocaine and laundering money.

Cesar Mendiola, Jose Angel Rodriguez junior, Rafael Rodriguez and Jose Angel Rodriguez III entered their pleas last week at Laredo’s federal court.

Court documents say the men were trying to smuggle several pounds of cocaine and over $100,000 of U.S. currency.

Sentencing for the men is set for Sept. 7.

