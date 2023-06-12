Gunshot victim in critical condition, suspect arrested

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo man fights for his life in the hospital after reportedly getting shot near downtown Laredo early Sunday morning.

According to the Laredo Police Department, a shooting victim was driven to the fire station on Garden Street asking for medical assistance at around 4:00 a.m.

The victim, identified as Manuel Antonio Vargas Pedraza, 27, was immediately rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Laredo Police learned that the alleged shooting happened at the 1400 block of Juarez Avenue.

Investigators picked up witnesses and a primary person.

Raymond Leon Vigil, 30, was arrested in the case and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.