Heat Advisory Alert in effect for Laredo, south Texas

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s not just the high temperatures that are here to stay, but the heat that could affect your health and safety.

Temperatures reaching triple digits will be a common sight this week.

That includes a heat advisory in effect put in place by the National Weather Service until 7:00 p.m.

Health officials are recommending to plan your days around peak hours, notifying residents to plan their outdoor activities in the morning or late evening if possible.

In the event of an emergency, the health department urges residents to look out for several signs.

“What we’ve seen, symptom-wise, you can start with excessive sweating, heat cramps,” City of Laredo Health Department Safety Officer Omar Garcia. “Also dehydration, but again that can lead to losing consciousness. It can even lead to you going to the hospital. You can die from this.”

When it comes to your skin, the health department strongly recommends using sunblock with a SPF of 15 and above.

