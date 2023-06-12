It’s absolutely boiling out there!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning , crank that AC warm and muggy in the 80s with partly sunny skies .

Boling afternoon and sunny expected to reach a high near 104 feeling like 115.

Today and tomorrow are expected to be the hottest days of the week with heat index values up to 116.

Heat advisory this afternoon 1pm to 7pm and could possibly be extended.

Overnight temperatures will not offer much recovery from the heat, lows will range in the upper 70s and low 80s.

By Friday into the weekend breezy to windy gust up to 29mph with dewpoints expected to drop in the upper 50s , fire weather conditions could be possible.

Lets beat the heat, apply sunscreen, take breaks under an area with shade , check your car before you lock and don’t forget about your pets .

Also if possible try to do outdoor activities early or later during the day.

Have a great day and stay cool.

