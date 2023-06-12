Rollover accident in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A rollover accident is causing some road closures in south Laredo.

The Laredo Police reported the accident on Monday at around 10 a.m. near South Ejido Avenue and San Salvador Street.

Authorities have closed the southbound traffic on Ejido and Pecan.

According to a KGNS crew member at the scene, a total of three people were injured, two from the Cadillac and one from the Nissan SUV.

No word on the extent of their injuries at the moment.

