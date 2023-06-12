Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Student loan payments to resume in October

The Department of Education said student loan payments will resume in October.
The Department of Education said student loan payments will resume in October.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tens of millions of borrowers with federal student loans will have to restart payments in October, the Department of Education said Monday.

The department clarified that interest on the loans will resume Sept. 1. That’s roughly when the Biden administration said its pandemic pause is set to end, unless the Supreme Court rules on a separate loan case.

The recent debt ceiling bill bars President Joe Biden from another extension.

The Department of Education said it will reach out to borrowers with more information. Borrowers also can check the federal student aid website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating accident at flea market
Elderly woman hit by truck at Laredo flea market, police say
Raymond Leon Vigil, 30
Gunshot victim in critical condition, suspect arrested
Zapata High School Student graduates with 15 years of perfect attendance
Zapata High School Student graduates with 15 years of perfect attendance
Rollover accident in south Laredo
Rollover accident in south Laredo
Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector speaks on House Bill to end Texas vehicle inspections
Texas passes bill eliminating mandatory vehicle inspections

Latest News

Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied bail
Listening to America – Homelessness
Listening to America – Homelessness
Listening to America – Homelessness
U.S. asylum-seekers being returned by U.S. authorities under the so-called Remain in Mexico...
US halts online asylum appointments at Texas crossing after extortion warnings