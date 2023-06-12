Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Temperatures Typical of Hottest of the Year This Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air lies above our humid Gulf of Mexico air. There is every indication that the layer of gulf air will thin, bringing desert air closer to the surface. This will raise temperatures further, highs will be above 105, and may approach 110 during the next several days, perhaps peaking on Wednesday and Thursday. An upper level high associated with the hot airmass will be nearly overhead for the 7 day period, blocking and weather systems that could change our weather.

For more headlines. click here.

