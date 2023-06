LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Heroes Sports will host their 3rd Annual BBQ Class on Saturday, June 18, 2023.

Veterans and active duty members are invited to learn the basics of BBQ, plus they’ll get tips and recipes from the award winning Los Milagros Q Crew.

Class space is limited, call Rich Dierks for more information at (956) 236-7155.

