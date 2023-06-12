Shop Local
Webb County Commissioners discuss HR and engineering positions

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners discussed the evaluations they conducted on several county head departments weeks ago.

During that meeting, commissioners let the county human resources director go and they announced the retirement of its county engineer.

Three weeks ago, Commissioners court decided to terminate the now previous Webb County Human Resources Director Ernesto Guajardo.

Although his evaluation was done behind closed doors, the evaluation for the county engineer was not.

At first, commissioners decided to terminate county engineer Luis Perez Garcia; however, later they rescinded the vote and opted to bring him back only for him to retire.

Before he retires on Oct. 1, the commissioners are up to the task in searching for a new county engineer; however, some commissioners say it’s better to polish the requirements for the position.

Commissioner for Precinct 3 John Galo said it’s best to switch up the title from county engineer to project manager.

“I really don’t because most of the source is outsource and engineering is so specialized,” said Galo. “When you get plans they get stamped already because we are hiring outside engineers to do those things like I said, we do not generate drawings in house, so I think that the statue it goes way back in the old days where the civil engineer is going out there and designing county roads.”

According to Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez, Commissioners will be evaluating the Economic Development Director James Flores on June 26th.

Commissioners gave the directors the option to be evaluated in open or closed session.

The county said it will be available on their website in the coming days.

