Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Webb County officials keeping an eye on dry conditions

Webb County Commissioners approve 90-day burn ban
Webb County Commissioners approve 90-day burn ban(KGNS)
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Other counties in the Lone Star State are preparing for the summer and keeping up with their burn ban notices.

Out of 254 counties in the State of Texas such as Jim Hogg, Duval and Zapata County are under a burn ban notice; however, Webb County’s expired two weeks ago.

Although the county is not currently under a ban, due to the recent rains, County Judge Tano Tijerina said county leaders are on the lookout in case the county needs to re-issue a burn ban.

“I think we are doing fine, as of right now I’ve been approached by different landowners  that are doing different projects in the ranches like they are doing some burn, they have been very good about being able to ask us for help”, said Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina. “Our fire marshals has been able to go there with their permission for them to give them permission on what they need, but everything else so far has been good and the good thing is that we have been blessed with rain.”

Other neighboring counties that are under a burn ban notice are La Salle, Kenedy, Brooks and Maverick County.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating accident at flea market
Elderly woman hit by truck at Laredo flea market, police say
Raymond Leon Vigil, 30
Gunshot victim in critical condition, suspect arrested
Zapata High School Student graduates with 15 years of perfect attendance
Zapata High School Student graduates with 15 years of perfect attendance
Rollover accident in south Laredo
Rollover accident in south Laredo
Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector speaks on House Bill to end Texas vehicle inspections
Texas passes bill eliminating mandatory vehicle inspections

Latest News

Webb County Commissioners discuss HR and engineering positions
Webb County Commissioners discuss HR and engineering positions
Heat advisory alert in effect for South Texas
Three injured in rollover accident on Ejido
Three injured following rollover in south Laredo