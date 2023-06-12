Webb County officials keeping an eye on dry conditions

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Other counties in the Lone Star State are preparing for the summer and keeping up with their burn ban notices.

Out of 254 counties in the State of Texas such as Jim Hogg, Duval and Zapata County are under a burn ban notice; however, Webb County’s expired two weeks ago.

Although the county is not currently under a ban, due to the recent rains, County Judge Tano Tijerina said county leaders are on the lookout in case the county needs to re-issue a burn ban.

“I think we are doing fine, as of right now I’ve been approached by different landowners that are doing different projects in the ranches like they are doing some burn, they have been very good about being able to ask us for help”, said Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina. “Our fire marshals has been able to go there with their permission for them to give them permission on what they need, but everything else so far has been good and the good thing is that we have been blessed with rain.”

Other neighboring counties that are under a burn ban notice are La Salle, Kenedy, Brooks and Maverick County.

