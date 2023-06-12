Webb County sends letter to EPA requesting national emission standards for hazardous air pollutants

WEBB COUNTY. (KGNS) - Webb County is working to protect its residents from the potential toxins released by ethyne oxide emissions from sterilization companies.

On Monday morning, Webb County Commissioners voted to send a letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency outlining request.

In the letter, the county asks the EPA to require fence line air monitoring for all commercial sterilization facilities as well as for the EPA to monitor all off-site warehouses.

According to the county, evidence suggests that off-site storage warehouses can generate significant hazardous ETO emissions.

The third request is that if a ruling comes down increasing EPA’s policies, the county is asking the changes to be made quickly instead of 2025 which some documents say would be the compliance deadline.

Lastly, the county asks that the EPA continue to require that all ETO commercial sterilizers be covered in the final rule.

