Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Webb County Sheriffs’ Office arrest man for possession of drugs and a firearm

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Authorities seize drugs, cash, and a firearm during an operation in south Laredo.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roberto Carlos Sotelo, 41, and charged him with possession.

The seizure happened last Thursday when investigators executed a search warrant on a home located at the 4400 block of Marla Drive.

During the search, deputies found cocaine, heroin, marijuana, a handgun and over $300 in cash.

Sotelo was taken to the Webb County Jail.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating accident at flea market
Elderly woman hit by truck at Laredo flea market, police say
Zapata High School Student graduates with 15 years of perfect attendance
Zapata High School Student graduates with 15 years of perfect attendance
Raymond Leon Vigil, 30
Gunshot victim in critical condition, suspect arrested
Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector speaks on House Bill to end Texas vehicle inspections
Texas passes bill eliminating mandatory vehicle inspections
Rick Rodriguez remains on UISD Board with restrictions following no confidence vote
Rick Rodriguez remains on UISD Board with restrictions following no confidence vote

Latest News

Webb County Sheriffs’ Office arrest man for possession of drugs and a firearm
Young fishermen and fisherwomen take part in annual Fishing Derby
Young fishermen and fisherwomen take part in annual Fishing Derby
Young fishermen and fisherwomen take part in annual Fishing Derby
Rollover accident in south Laredo