Webb County Sheriffs’ Office arrest man for possession of drugs and a firearm
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Authorities seize drugs, cash, and a firearm during an operation in south Laredo.
The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roberto Carlos Sotelo, 41, and charged him with possession.
The seizure happened last Thursday when investigators executed a search warrant on a home located at the 4400 block of Marla Drive.
During the search, deputies found cocaine, heroin, marijuana, a handgun and over $300 in cash.
Sotelo was taken to the Webb County Jail.
