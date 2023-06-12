Webb County Sheriffs’ Office arrest man for possession of drugs and a firearm

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Authorities seize drugs, cash, and a firearm during an operation in south Laredo.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roberto Carlos Sotelo, 41, and charged him with possession.

The seizure happened last Thursday when investigators executed a search warrant on a home located at the 4400 block of Marla Drive.

During the search, deputies found cocaine, heroin, marijuana, a handgun and over $300 in cash.

Sotelo was taken to the Webb County Jail.

