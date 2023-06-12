Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Young fishermen and fisherwomen take part in annual Fishing Derby

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several fishermen and fisherwomen headed out to Lake Casa Blanca Saturday morning for the annual Fishing Derby.

Experienced fishers and first-timers had the opportunity to reel in a whopper for a chance at the top prize.

One of the younger attendees said he’s gone to these events before and has enjoyed them every time.

“I like how you get a different fish like catfish and one time there’s like an alligator here, that’s another story, you get to get catch different fish and compete which is fun and my favorite thing about it is how everyone gets together and the fun mini games,” said Jesus Garcia.

The event started at 7 a.m. and ran until noon.

Organizers say it’s a great opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors as well as our national park.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating accident at flea market
Elderly woman hit by truck at Laredo flea market, police say
Zapata High School Student graduates with 15 years of perfect attendance
Zapata High School Student graduates with 15 years of perfect attendance
Raymond Leon Vigil, 30
Gunshot victim in critical condition, suspect arrested
Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector speaks on House Bill to end Texas vehicle inspections
Texas passes bill eliminating mandatory vehicle inspections
Rick Rodriguez remains on UISD Board with restrictions following no confidence vote
Rick Rodriguez remains on UISD Board with restrictions following no confidence vote

Latest News

Webb County Sheriffs’ Office arrest man for possession of drugs and a firearm
Roberto Carlos Sotelo, 41,
Webb County Sheriffs’ Office arrest man for possession of drugs and a firearm
Young fishermen and fisherwomen take part in annual Fishing Derby
Rollover accident in south Laredo