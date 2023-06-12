Young fishermen and fisherwomen take part in annual Fishing Derby

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several fishermen and fisherwomen headed out to Lake Casa Blanca Saturday morning for the annual Fishing Derby.

Experienced fishers and first-timers had the opportunity to reel in a whopper for a chance at the top prize.

One of the younger attendees said he’s gone to these events before and has enjoyed them every time.

“I like how you get a different fish like catfish and one time there’s like an alligator here, that’s another story, you get to get catch different fish and compete which is fun and my favorite thing about it is how everyone gets together and the fun mini games,” said Jesus Garcia.

The event started at 7 a.m. and ran until noon.

Organizers say it’s a great opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors as well as our national park.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.