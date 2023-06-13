Accident reported on I-35

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on a Laredo highway Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at around 8:30 a.m. on the southbound lane of I-35 near the 1400 block of Santa Ursula.

Several vehicles were seen stalled on the side of the road and Laredo Fire and Laredo Police were at the scene assisting those involved in the crash.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

