Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Accident reported on I-35

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on a Laredo highway Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at around 8:30 a.m. on the southbound lane of I-35 near the 1400 block of Santa Ursula.

Several vehicles were seen stalled on the side of the road and Laredo Fire and Laredo Police were at the scene assisting those involved in the crash.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Leon Vigil, 30
Man arrested following altercation that escalated into a shooting, police say
Rollover accident in south Laredo
Rollover accident in south Laredo
Caught by Border Patrol agents trying to sneak across the Rio Grande.
Convicted felon, gang member caught at the border
Roberto Carlos Sotelo, 41,
Webb County Sheriffs’ Office arrest man for possession of drugs and a firearm
Laredo Police investigating accident at flea market
Elderly woman hit by truck at Laredo flea market, police say

Latest News

Viewer video of a blue flash of light
Did you see a mysterious flash of light?
The pilgrims will travel to Lisbon, Portugal
A group of young Laredoans will attend World Youth Day in Portugal
A Montreal man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he was part of an effort to smuggle...
Four Laredo men plead guilty to distributing drugs and laundering money
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Temperatures Typical of Hottest of the Year This Week