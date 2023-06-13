Shop Local
Avoid those high energy bills during the extreme heat!

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - During the dog days of summer, many will try to keep cool or at least somewhat comfortable during the triple-digit heat; however, it might come at a cost.

Staying indoors and cranking up the air conditioning unit might feel like the way to beat the heat, but staying cool can hurt your wallet. In order to avoid paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars in the summer, AEP officials suggest setting your A/C at 78 degrees, having LED lights in your house, and making sure you use heavy appliances during the evening hours.

According to Tony Arce with AEP, leaving your air conditioning unit at 78 degrees can help keep your house cool while also avoiding damage to your equipment. “It is best to adjust the air conditioning up a few degrees and keep the house at a proper temperature so it doesn’t work that much harder and use more energy when you return,” said Arce.

Arce said it’s important to check and maintain your A/C unit. “Change your filter every month at any hardware store, or grocery store and buy those filters. Stock up for the summer, buy them, and put a reminder on your phone to change that filter,” said Arce. “Contact your local authorized air conditioning dealer, or contractor and ask them to do a maintenance check,” he added.

With all these tips in mind, people across Webb County can save money and stay safe from the extreme heat.

Also, keep in mind that the start of summer is also the start of hurricane season. In the event of any heavy rain or thunderstorms, Arce recommends having a flashlight handy, candles, matches, a light, and drinking water.

