Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Budget-friendly ideas to honor dad as consumers prepare to spend record amount

Total expected spending for the holiday is up from last year’s $20 billion, per the NRF
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Consumers are expected to spend a record-high of more than $22 billion to celebrate Father’s Day, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

Sara Bigham, a lifestyle contributor with the website and app, Eventbrite, proposed giving your dad an experience or a special outing as a gift this year.

If he loves cars, find tickets to a local car show where he can go with some friends, Bigham suggested.

Bigham also provided an idea for the dad who likes an adult beverage after work.

“Check out whiskey tastings and wine courses in your local city,” she suggested. “These exist, you’ll find hundreds of them and there’s thousands of them coast to coast across the country at all different price points. And this is a great way to get dad out of the house and have them learn a little bit more about the history techniques, how to make his own cocktail.”

Bigham provided ideas for all types of dads:

Foodies: Sign up for a cooking class or look for a food tour in your city. There are barbecue and pizza tours in lots of locations around the country.

Sports fan: Buy some golf lessons or sign him up for a fun run.

Adventure dad: Find outdoor activities like surfing lessons, cave tours, or maybe even zip lining.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Leon Vigil, 30
Man arrested following altercation that escalated into a shooting, police say
Rollover accident in south Laredo
Rollover accident in south Laredo
Caught by Border Patrol agents trying to sneak across the Rio Grande.
Convicted felon, gang member caught at the border
A Montreal man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he was part of an effort to smuggle...
Four Laredo men plead guilty to distributing drugs and laundering money
Viewer video of a blue flash of light
Did you see a mysterious flash of light?

Latest News

The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Tour Guide Kyle Burkwit leads a group on the boat section during a tour of the Lockport Caves...
Passenger recounts fight to breathe after boat capsized in underground water tunnel in New York
Woman dies trying to save teen from falling at national park
Budget-friendly ideas to honor dad as consumers prepare to spend record amount
Out of state company providing seasonal opportunities in Laredo
Out of state company providing seasonal opportunities in Laredo