City of Laredo admin. offices to close in observance of Juneteenth

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In honor of Juneteenth National Independence Day, the City of Laredo Administration Offices will be closed on Monday, June 19, 2023. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Despite the closure, regular garbage collection services will be carried out as scheduled on Monday, June 19. However, no lawn-clipping or branch collection services will be provided on this day.

Additionally, the City Landfill will remain open on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.

To address any concerns or inquiries, the 3-1-1 call center will operate regularly from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

El Metro’s fixed route and El Lift/Paratransit services will continue to operate according to their regular schedules on Monday, June 19. However, the El Metro Administrative Office and Customer Service will remain closed on this day. Regular business hours for the administrative office and customer service will resume on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. For any further information or inquiries, individuals are encouraged to contact El Metro’s Customer Service Department at 956-795-2280.

Webb County has yet to release details regarding its plans for Juneteenth.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.