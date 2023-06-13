Did you see a mysterious flash of light?

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -A viewer sent KGNS a video of what was described as a blue flash of light east of Laredo at approximately 3:45 a.m on Tuesday.

Members of the KGNS News Today team also described the event as looking like “lightning”, however, there were no storms in the area.

It is believed to be a shooting star that lit up the sky but no confirmation has been given by officials.

Did you see anything mysterious over the skies of Laredo while everyone else was sleeping?

