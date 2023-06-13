Shop Local
Did you see a mysterious flash of light?

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -A viewer sent KGNS a video of what was described as a blue flash of light east of Laredo at approximately 3:45 a.m on Tuesday.

Members of the KGNS News Today team also described the event as looking like “lightning”, however, there were no storms in the area.

It is believed to be a shooting star that lit up the sky but no confirmation has been given by officials.

Did you see anything mysterious over the skies of Laredo while everyone else was sleeping?

If so, you can send your pictures or video to newsteam@kgns.tv.

For more headlines. click here.

