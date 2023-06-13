Shop Local
El Cenizo hosting tire clean-up campaign through Wednesday

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - In a span of 24 hours, the city of El Cenizo was able to pick up more than 800 old tires, all thanks to a clean-up campaign hosted by Webb County leaders.

The campaign began on Monday, June 13, and will continue until Wednesday, June 14. It is possible due to a state grant.

Residents of El Cenizo can drop their old tires behind the city’s fire department located at 543 Cadena Street. The tires will be disposed of at the City of Laredo landfill.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez said other towns and municipalities in south Webb County will have a clean-up event. “We have the trash bins, the big containers in El Cenizo. As soon as you turn in, you will see the machinery collecting tires for the next three days from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and then we move on to the next area. I believe it’s going to be Mangana Hein Road area or Rio Bravo next, but we have to make sure that we cover our precinct. If we see the need in a small community like El Cenizo, there’s a lot of tires to collect and get rid of,” said Commissioner Gonzalez.

Commercial, passenger, and truck tires are accepted. If you want more information, you can 956-523-4605.

