Environmentalists in Laredo question Gov. Abbott’s buoy strategy

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Abbott’s plan to deter migrants with 4ft high orange buoys that run along the middle of the Rio Grande is being questioned by environmental groups.

The Texas governor unveiled his plan to halt illegal immigration at a special bill signing last Thursday.

The first iteration of the floating barrier is set to launch in the Eagle Pass Sector in July.

Environmentalists in Laredo are not fans of the idea, citing a number of issues that could prove the plan faulty.

“Where do we even start, with an idea like this—to put a massive buoy system in the middle of a river that is very mobile and it changes every day? There are so many different forces on a river. You have flows, you have wind, you have currents. We have a lot of questions and a lot of concerns,” RGISC Executive Director Tricia Cortez told us.

Some of those other concerns included anchoring the system into the riverbed and securing the buoys during flooding, when river levels could dramatically increase.

