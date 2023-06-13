Extended Period of Exceptional Heat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hot desert air from the Mexican Plateau has arrived aloft, and will bring temperatures close to 110F during the 7 day forecast period, and possibly beyond. the stirring of the lower atmosphere will tap into the desert air above, lowering afternoon humidity a bit. Each night, as we lose the stirring of the lower atmosphere with daytime heating, expect steamy very warm nights and mornings.

