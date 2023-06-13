Shop Local
A group of young Laredoans will attend World Youth Day in Portugal

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -A total of 35 pilgrims will journey to World Youth Day 2023 which will be held in Lisbon, Portugal.

The trip consists of three parts from July 19th through August 7th, 2023. The first part is a mission trip to Talavera De La Reina, Spain.

The pilgrims will then travel to the city of Aveiro, Portugal for the Days of the Diocese.

And the the third and final stop is to Lisbon where the group will take part in the many World Youth Day activities with the Holy Father Pope Francis.

If you would like to donate to offset the cost of the trip contact Luis Zavala Jr. at (956) 236-9971 or email lzavala@communityofstjohn.com.

You can also follow the pilgrimage on Facebook @WYD St. John 2023 or on Instagram @CSJWYD23.

