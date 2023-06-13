Shop Local
ICE carries out repatriation charter flights out of Laredo

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, June 13, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out repatriation charter flights from Laredo.

The ICE Air Operations division organized these flights to facilitate the transfer and removal of noncitizens. ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Harlingen conducted the repatriation charter flights and took off from Laredo International Airport.

ICE Air Operations utilizes commercial airlines and chartered flights to transport noncitizens subject to removal orders. The agency collaborates closely with ICE field offices and other Department of Homeland Security (DHS) entities for repatriation procedures.

