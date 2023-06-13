It’s roasting out there.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and humid with cloudy and hazy skies in the 80s. Heat advisory this afternoon from 1pm to 7pm , heat index values up to 115 expected and could be extended . Around 9 am it will feel like the 90s then by 11am like the triple digits . Sunny and hot a high near 105 with a heat index value of 111. Warm and increasing clouds tonight a low near 79 with breezy southeasterly winds. The forecast isn’t changing the triple digits will continue and warm nights in the upper 70s to 80s. Dangerous heat across South Texas each afternoon ,additional Heat Advisories and potentially Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be needed daily. By Friday into the weekend Breezy to windy gust could get up to 30mph and dewpoint are expected to drop in the upper 50s a combination of both could cause fire weather conditions. Lets beat the heat.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.