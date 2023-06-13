Shop Local
Judge denies Joel Pellot’s motion for new trial

File photo: Joel Pellot
File photo: Joel Pellot(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A motion for a new trial is denied for the man convicted of killing his wife.

On Tuesday, the attorneys for Joel Pellot told the judge they were requesting a new trial based on concerns relating to the jurors.

Pellot’s attorney had initially said two members of the jury were deaf but later withdrew that allegation and clarified that a juror was mute.

The district attorney’s office fought back against the allegations and in the end the motion for a new trial was denied.

Pellot was found guilty on March 30 and sentenced to life in prison for the death of his wife Maria Munoz.

