KuGar Taekwondo to hold fundraising event

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo Taekwondo team is gearing up for a national competition in Fort Lauderdale, Florida which is taking place next month.

Kugar Taekwondo is made up of several Laredo youths who are hoping to kick and knock out the competition.

Much like boxing, the competition is split up into division such as weight, gender and belt.

Before the Taekwondo team sets off for the Sunshine State, they will be having a plate sale to generate funds for its team.

The event will take place Saturday, June 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The pick up location is Ron Hoover RV & Marine located at 4151 East Saunders Street.

For more information call 956-220-3653.

Good luck to Kugar Taekwondo on their competition next month.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.