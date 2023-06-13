Man convicted of killing wife requests new trial

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A hearing for a new trial proposal takes place on Tuesday for the man convicted of the murder of his wife.

Joel Pellot was found guilty on March 30 and sentenced to life in prison for the death of his wife Maria Munoz.

According to the Webb County docket, Pellot’s attorney Roberto Balli filed a notice of appeal back in April.

The case was sent to the Fourth Court of Appeals in which Pellot is requesting a new trial.

A hearing was set for Tuesday, June 13 to go over the motion.

No word yet on the judge’s ruling.

