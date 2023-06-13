Out of state company providing seasonal opportunities in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While some people working in the Laredo heat are doing their best to keep cool, others are heading out of state to work for companies with outdoor jobs that are cooler in temperatures.

The Red Gold Company is in Laredo searching for potential candidates for seasonal positions that will be available from July to mid-October.

Some of the positions they are searching for are cdl truck driver, forklift operators, lab technicians, quality inspectors and machine operators just to name a few.

The company said it will provide housing adjacent to its manufacturing facilities.

Pedro Cardoza, the recruiter says they are looking to hiring hard workers in laredo.

“They must have their documents in order, that they do not have anything expired, and nothing else, the desire to work, we treat them well, I’ve been working 41 years with the company we give everyone a fair respectful working environment”, said Cardoza.

If you are interested in the opportunity, the company will be looking for some new recruits at the Days Inn Hotel on San Bernardo Wednesday at 1 p.m.

For more information call 956-572-0767 or visit www.RedGoldFoods.com/Careers.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.