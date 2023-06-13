Shop Local
Trial underway for man accused in 2014 child sex abuse case

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - After nearly a decade, the trial of the man accused of abusing a child is underway.

Ricardo Jimenez is on trial accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 14. The case was reported back in 2014. Jimenez is also accused of injury to a child and terroristic threat to a family member.

Tuesday, June 13 is the second day of the trial where the victim is said to take the stand.

The trial continues in the 341st District Court.

