Webb County Commissioners approve interim county medical examiner

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - At this week’s Webb County Commissioners Meeting, a new interim medical examiner was chosen.

Dr. Sridhar Natarajan will be filling in this week for Dr. Corinne Stern.

The former Lubbock County Medical Examiner took over medical duties on Sunday June 11th and will occupy the role through this Friday, June 16th.

Dr. Natarajan will be paid $3,000 a day for a maximum of $18,000.

Back in April, Webb county named Dr. Joseph Czaja as interim medical examiner for a month.

This is separate effort from the ongoing search for a permanent medical examiner for Dr. Corrine Stern, who plans to retire soon.

