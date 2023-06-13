Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Shop Local
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Published: Jun. 13, 2023
BABAHOYO, Ecuador (CNN) – Mourners were left stunned when a woman knocked on her coffin during her own wake.

A 76-year-old woman in Ecuador was declared dead at a hospital over the weekend after a possible stroke and cardiac arrest.

But during the wake, Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.

She was taken back to the hospital.

Her current condition is unknown.

The Ministry of Public Health said a state investigation is now underway.

Further details were not available.

