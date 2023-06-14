Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

19th annual Sister Cities Festival set for July 14th

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo International Sister Cities Festival is exactly one month away and it’s all set to happen at the Sames Auto Arena.

Attendees will be able to get a peak into several different cultures from all over Mexico and South America. The festival will run from Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16th.

According to the Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau director Aileen Ramos, there will be colorful displays of food, arts, and crafts all united in one place. ”We’re going to see new vendors. Every year, we try to bring a combination between the favorites and new vendors so people have something different to see. You’ll see places like Pátzcuaro and Michoacán that haven’t been here,” said Ramos.

Admission and parking for the event will be free during the event.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video of a blue flash of light
Did you see a mysterious flash of light?
Caught by Border Patrol agents trying to sneak across the Rio Grande.
Convicted felon, gang member caught at the border
A Montreal man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he was part of an effort to smuggle...
Four Laredo men plead guilty to distributing drugs and laundering money
Roberto Carlos Sotelo, 41,
Webb County Sheriffs’ Office arrest man for possession of drugs and a firearm
Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover prompts closures on I-35

Latest News

19th annual Sister Cities Festival set for July 14th
Officer-involved shooting in east Laredo ends in arrest, no injuries reported
Officer-involved shooting ends in arrest, no injuries reported
Officer-involved shooting in east Laredo ends in arrest, no injuries reported
Elderly housing project in the works for central Laredo