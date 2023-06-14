19th annual Sister Cities Festival set for July 14th

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo International Sister Cities Festival is exactly one month away and it’s all set to happen at the Sames Auto Arena.

Attendees will be able to get a peak into several different cultures from all over Mexico and South America. The festival will run from Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16th.

According to the Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau director Aileen Ramos, there will be colorful displays of food, arts, and crafts all united in one place. ”We’re going to see new vendors. Every year, we try to bring a combination between the favorites and new vendors so people have something different to see. You’ll see places like Pátzcuaro and Michoacán that haven’t been here,” said Ramos.

Admission and parking for the event will be free during the event.

