Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Bethany House reaching out to homeless community during extreme heat

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Summer may be six days away, but the heat is in full effect in south Texas.

As things continue to heat up, local organizations are making sure those without a home are safe from these extreme conditions.

With heat indexes expected to be above the 100-degree mark, the Bethany House is making sure the homeless community is safe from the heat.

Javier Garcia, the executive director for Bethany House said that during the hot weather, representatives go out into the community to make sure those without a home are in good health and well hydrated.

Garcia said the Bethany House will accommodate those who are seeking refuge from the sweltering heat.

“Esmeralda, she’s our outreach, she’s wonderful and she’s out in the streets right now, again she’s providing, keeping everybody hydrated making sure that everybody is ok, said Garcia. “Our goal every single day is to motivate them to come into our shelter instead of them having to be under the bridges, in the corners, etcetera, so that is our goal, our goal is to bring them in.”

According to Garcia, the count of people of street homeless who are living in the streets or under bridges is about more than 75 people but those numbers tend to fluctuate.

The Bethany House is always accepting essential items as well as monetary donations for its cause.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video of a blue flash of light
Did you see a mysterious flash of light?
Caught by Border Patrol agents trying to sneak across the Rio Grande.
Convicted felon, gang member caught at the border
A Montreal man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he was part of an effort to smuggle...
Four Laredo men plead guilty to distributing drugs and laundering money
Roberto Carlos Sotelo, 41,
Webb County Sheriffs’ Office arrest man for possession of drugs and a firearm
Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover prompts closures on I-35

Latest News

19th annual Sister Cities Festival set for July 14th
19th annual Sister Cities Festival set for July 14th
19th annual Sister Cities Festival set for July 14th
Officer-involved shooting in east Laredo ends in arrest, no injuries reported
Officer-involved shooting ends in arrest, no injuries reported
Officer-involved shooting in east Laredo ends in arrest, no injuries reported
Elderly housing project in the works for central Laredo