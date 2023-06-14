Bethany House reaching out to homeless community during extreme heat

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Summer may be six days away, but the heat is in full effect in south Texas.

As things continue to heat up, local organizations are making sure those without a home are safe from these extreme conditions.

With heat indexes expected to be above the 100-degree mark, the Bethany House is making sure the homeless community is safe from the heat.

Javier Garcia, the executive director for Bethany House said that during the hot weather, representatives go out into the community to make sure those without a home are in good health and well hydrated.

Garcia said the Bethany House will accommodate those who are seeking refuge from the sweltering heat.

“Esmeralda, she’s our outreach, she’s wonderful and she’s out in the streets right now, again she’s providing, keeping everybody hydrated making sure that everybody is ok, said Garcia. “Our goal every single day is to motivate them to come into our shelter instead of them having to be under the bridges, in the corners, etcetera, so that is our goal, our goal is to bring them in.”

According to Garcia, the count of people of street homeless who are living in the streets or under bridges is about more than 75 people but those numbers tend to fluctuate.

The Bethany House is always accepting essential items as well as monetary donations for its cause.

