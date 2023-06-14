Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Border Patrol agents foil alleged human smuggling attempt near Santa Maria Avenue

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - At least two undocumented immigrants are taken into custody following an alleged human smuggling attempt in west Laredo Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at around 5:35 p.m. when agents received a call about suspicious activity near Markley and Anna Street.

Agents spotted the vehicle involved in the alleged smuggling attempt and deployed a vehicle immobilization device as the driver was attempting to flee.

Agents later found a vehicle abandoned near Ortiz and Santa Maria Avenue.

The agency said that two migrants were taken into Border Patrol custody.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video of a blue flash of light
Did you see a mysterious flash of light?
Caught by Border Patrol agents trying to sneak across the Rio Grande.
Convicted felon, gang member caught at the border
A Montreal man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he was part of an effort to smuggle...
Four Laredo men plead guilty to distributing drugs and laundering money
Roberto Carlos Sotelo, 41,
Webb County Sheriffs’ Office arrest man for possession of drugs and a firearm
Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover prompts closures on I-35

Latest News

Tractor trailer rollover prompts closures on I-35
Border Patrol agents foil alleged human smuggling attempt near Santa Maria Avenue
Pet of the Week: Sue
Pet of the Week: Sue
Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover prompts closures on I-35