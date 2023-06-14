Border Patrol agents foil alleged human smuggling attempt near Santa Maria Avenue

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - At least two undocumented immigrants are taken into custody following an alleged human smuggling attempt in west Laredo Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at around 5:35 p.m. when agents received a call about suspicious activity near Markley and Anna Street.

Agents spotted the vehicle involved in the alleged smuggling attempt and deployed a vehicle immobilization device as the driver was attempting to flee.

Agents later found a vehicle abandoned near Ortiz and Santa Maria Avenue.

The agency said that two migrants were taken into Border Patrol custody.

