Day 3: Trial of man accused of sexually abusing child

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The trial for the man accused of sexually abusing a child for years entered its third day.

The victim took the stand on Tuesday and told jurors the graphic details of the abuse they endured from the age of six until the age of 11.

On Wednesday, a physician who examined the victim told jurors the condition of the child.

Ricardo Jimenez is the man accused of the crime that was first reported back in 2014.

Closing arguments began Wednesday afternoon in the 341st District Court.

