Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Day 3: Trial of man accused of sexually abusing child

Day 3: Trial of man accused of sexually abusing child
Day 3: Trial of man accused of sexually abusing child(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The trial for the man accused of sexually abusing a child for years entered its third day.

The victim took the stand on Tuesday and told jurors the graphic details of the abuse they endured from the age of six until the age of 11.

On Wednesday, a physician who examined the victim told jurors the condition of the child.

Ricardo Jimenez is the man accused of the crime that was first reported back in 2014.

Closing arguments began Wednesday afternoon in the 341st District Court.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video of a blue flash of light
Did you see a mysterious flash of light?
Caught by Border Patrol agents trying to sneak across the Rio Grande.
Convicted felon, gang member caught at the border
A Montreal man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he was part of an effort to smuggle...
Four Laredo men plead guilty to distributing drugs and laundering money
Roberto Carlos Sotelo, 41,
Webb County Sheriffs’ Office arrest man for possession of drugs and a firearm
Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover prompts closures on I-35

Latest News

Laredo Fire Department receives dozens of heat-related calls during the month of June
Laredo Fire Department
Laredo Fire Department receives dozens of heat-related calls during the month of June
19th annual Sister Cities Festival set for July 14th
19th annual Sister Cities Festival set for July 14th
19th annual Sister Cities Festival set for July 14th