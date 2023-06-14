Elderly housing project in the works for central Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Much-needed housing units are coming soon to central Laredo all to expand affordable options for the elderly community.

The Laredo Community Development Department is now constructing homes on previously undeveloped property located at the intersection of Market Street and Sanders Avenue.

The plan is to construct seven housing units and a community and laundry room. Five of those units will be studio-size apartments, while two will be one-bedroom apartments.

Currently in the construction phase, the project is expected to be completed within a six-month timeline, according to the director of Community Development, Tina Martinez. ”Since right now they’re still under construction, we haven’t established the rent schedule yet, but they will include water and it would be an affordable component,” said Martinez.

The city already has a waiting list for all units but people aged 62 years or older are asked to contact them at 956-795-2675 to add themselves to the waitlist.

Through the HOME grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the total estimated cost of the project, covering design, engineering work, and construction, amounts to about $1.3 million.

