LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning humid and hazy with cloudy skies in the 80s , then hot and sunny .

Heat advisory are in effect for nearly all of South Texas from Waco to Brownsville .

An Excessive Heat warning for La Salle and Webb County from 1pm to 8pm .

Heat index values of 110 to 119 are expected across the area.

A high near 110 feeling like 117 with hot and humid conditions this afternoon.

Increasing cloudy in the evening and warm a low near 78 with southeasterly winds .

Dangerous heat through early next week with high risk of heat illness each afternoon as maximum heat index values range from 110-120 degrees.

