Excessive heat
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning humid and hazy with cloudy skies in the 80s , then hot and sunny .
Heat advisory are in effect for nearly all of South Texas from Waco to Brownsville .
An Excessive Heat warning for La Salle and Webb County from 1pm to 8pm .
Heat index values of 110 to 119 are expected across the area.
A high near 110 feeling like 117 with hot and humid conditions this afternoon.
Increasing cloudy in the evening and warm a low near 78 with southeasterly winds .
Dangerous heat through early next week with high risk of heat illness each afternoon as maximum heat index values range from 110-120 degrees.
