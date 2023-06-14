Shop Local
Excessive heat

Excessive heat advisory this afternoon with heat index values up to 119 expected.
Excessive heat advisory this afternoon with heat index values up to 119 expected.(KGNS)
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning humid and hazy with cloudy skies in the 80s , then hot and sunny .

Heat advisory are in effect for nearly all of South Texas from Waco to Brownsville .

An Excessive Heat warning for La Salle and Webb County from 1pm to 8pm .

Heat index values of 110 to 119 are expected across the area.

A high near 110 feeling like 117 with hot and humid conditions this afternoon.

Increasing cloudy in the evening and warm a low near 78 with southeasterly winds .

Dangerous heat through early next week with high risk of heat illness each afternoon as maximum heat index values range from 110-120 degrees.

