Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Extended Period of Excessive Heat and Humidity

By Richard Berler
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) Hot Desert air from the Mexican Plateau continues to cap our moist gulf airmass. This leads to a dangerous combination of high temperature and high amounts of moisture in the air. The body tries to cool itself through the evaporation of sweat on the skin. When the air is moist, sweat on the skin evaporates more slowly than when the air is dry, and is not as effective in keeping the body cool. The combination of heat and moisture in the air is prompting heat advisories and excessive heat warnings for our area.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video of a blue flash of light
Did you see a mysterious flash of light?
Caught by Border Patrol agents trying to sneak across the Rio Grande.
Convicted felon, gang member caught at the border
A Montreal man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he was part of an effort to smuggle...
Four Laredo men plead guilty to distributing drugs and laundering money
Roberto Carlos Sotelo, 41,
Webb County Sheriffs’ Office arrest man for possession of drugs and a firearm
Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover prompts closures on I-35

Latest News

The heat is on!
Excessive heat advisory this afternoon with heat index values up to 119 expected.
Excessive heat
Excessive heat
Excessive Heat
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Extended Period of Exceptional Heat