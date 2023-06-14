Extended Period of Excessive Heat and Humidity

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) Hot Desert air from the Mexican Plateau continues to cap our moist gulf airmass. This leads to a dangerous combination of high temperature and high amounts of moisture in the air. The body tries to cool itself through the evaporation of sweat on the skin. When the air is moist, sweat on the skin evaporates more slowly than when the air is dry, and is not as effective in keeping the body cool. The combination of heat and moisture in the air is prompting heat advisories and excessive heat warnings for our area.

