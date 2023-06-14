Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A historic theater in a historic part of town is being demolished and many are wondering who brought it down.
The Azteca Theater known as Teatro Nacional back in the 1920s was taken over by a company called Rowley United in the 30′s.
Although the theater was still open back in 1956, it was closed a year after and since then has been used as a warehouse.
Although the land belongs to Lincoln HRP Company, the question remains over the contractor who’s taking over the demolition.
