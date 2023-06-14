Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A historic theater in a historic part of town is being demolished and many are wondering who brought it down.

The Azteca Theater known as Teatro Nacional back in the 1920s was taken over by a company called Rowley United in the 30′s.

Although the theater was still open back in 1956, it was closed a year after and since then has been used as a warehouse.

Although the land belongs to Lincoln HRP Company, the question remains over the contractor who’s taking over the demolition.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.