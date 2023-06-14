Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A historic theater in a historic part of town is being demolished and many are wondering who brought it down.

The Azteca Theater known as Teatro Nacional back in the 1920s was taken over by a company called Rowley United in the 30′s.

Although the theater was still open back in 1956, it was closed a year after and since then has been used as a warehouse.

Although the land belongs to Lincoln HRP Company, the question remains over the contractor who’s taking over the demolition.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video of a blue flash of light
Did you see a mysterious flash of light?
Caught by Border Patrol agents trying to sneak across the Rio Grande.
Convicted felon, gang member caught at the border
A Montreal man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he was part of an effort to smuggle...
Four Laredo men plead guilty to distributing drugs and laundering money
Roberto Carlos Sotelo, 41,
Webb County Sheriffs’ Office arrest man for possession of drugs and a firearm
Accident reported on I-35
Accident reported on I-35

Latest News

Roof collapse kills one worker and injures three others in Houston
Roof collapse kills one worker and injures three others in Houston
Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Webb County Sheriff’s Office providing summer activities for kids
Webb County Sheriff’s Office providing summer activities for kids
Avoid those high energy bills during the extreme heat